Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 13,481 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESNT. NFC Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 56,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Essent Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Essent Group by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. Barclays cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

ESNT opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average is $56.87. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $51.61 and a 1-year high of $65.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.88 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 58.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.13%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

