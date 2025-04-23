Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $234.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $99,395.67. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,187.76. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $4,694,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,026.50. The trade was a 77.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:INSP opened at $148.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.03, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.00 and a 12 month high of $257.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile



Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

