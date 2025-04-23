Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Position Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 314,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,478 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $11,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $42.48.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.27%. Analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WERN. Citigroup raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

