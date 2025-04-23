Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s previous close.
Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance
Shares of WABC opened at $47.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.63. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61.
Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
