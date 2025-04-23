Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of WABC opened at $47.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.63. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 815.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

