WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in WEX were worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in WEX by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WEX opened at $124.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.67. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $235.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.80.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

