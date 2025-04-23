What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for FULT Q2 Earnings?

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Fulton Financial in a report issued on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fulton Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fulton Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $322.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,010,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,510,000 after acquiring an additional 886,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,322,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 765,313 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,239,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 709,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fulton Financial by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,770,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,133,000 after acquiring an additional 675,819 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

In other news, President Angela M. Snyder sold 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $275,632.18. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,580.58. This trade represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

