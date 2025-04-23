William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Monday,RTT News reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on DocuSign from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 price objective on DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.46.

DocuSign Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $74.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.38. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,251.90. The trade was a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $609,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,096.25. The trade was a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,607,439 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908,139 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,315,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,072,000 after buying an additional 831,611 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,754,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,363,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,434,000 after acquiring an additional 205,304 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,147,000 after acquiring an additional 249,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

