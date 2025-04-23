WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Receives $17.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on KLG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded WK Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Stock Down 0.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in WK Kellogg by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLG opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41. WK Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 39.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

WK Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from WK Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

