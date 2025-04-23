WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Receives $17.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on KLG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded WK Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WK Kellogg

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in WK Kellogg by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WK Kellogg Stock Down 0.7 %

KLG opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41. WK Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 39.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

WK Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from WK Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

