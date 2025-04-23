WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) by 101.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,561,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288,497 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in WM Technology were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get WM Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAPS. State Street Corp grew its stake in WM Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 43,343 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 37.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,153 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of WM Technology by 422.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 61,976 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of WM Technology by 31.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,516,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 834,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WM Technology by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907 shares during the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MAPS opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.08. WM Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. WM Technology had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%.

Separately, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.61 price objective on shares of WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAPS

WM Technology Profile

(Free Report)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.