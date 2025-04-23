Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Barclays

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.4 %

WH stock opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $113.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.01.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.18%.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,853,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,462,000 after acquiring an additional 192,221 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,301,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,947,000 after purchasing an additional 37,832 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,810,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,460,000 after purchasing an additional 63,006 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24,953.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,333,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,292 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

