Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Holdings Increased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 167,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,161,000 after buying an additional 62,947 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 26.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 68,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Xerox by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,102,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 69,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Xerox by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Xerox’s payout ratio is -4.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.50.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

