Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for Allegion Q1 Earnings

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Allegion in a report issued on Monday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s current full-year earnings is $7.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegion’s FY2026 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.91 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.80.

Shares of ALLE opened at $126.88 on Tuesday. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.08 and its 200 day moving average is $133.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 7,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Allegion by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $257,535.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.02. The trade was a 16.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $98,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,820. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,224 shares of company stock valued at $406,636. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

