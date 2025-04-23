Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair began coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $62.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.47, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average is $73.10. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $89.39.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $157,443.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 151,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,826.50. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $209,312.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,460,924.24. The trade was a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,478 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 77.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

