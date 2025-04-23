Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.05.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZG opened at $61.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.70. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $38.06 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.45, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $136,987.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,782.76. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $209,312.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,460,924.24. This trade represents a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,478 in the last ninety days. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $248,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $1,076,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

