100,723 Shares in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 100,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 643.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International Trading Down 7.2 %

WFRD opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.83. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $135.00.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 44,505 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $2,944,895.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,507.23. The trade was a 26.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arunava Mitra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $675,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,835.04. The trade was a 32.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,930 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,718 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFRD. Barclays reduced their price target on Weatherford International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Weatherford International from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Weatherford International from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

