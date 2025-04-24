102,260 Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 102,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,233,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter.

IYK stock opened at $71.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average of $68.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.63. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $63.18 and a twelve month high of $73.25.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

