103,767 Shares in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 3.19% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,594,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,009,000 after buying an additional 318,619 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 29,210 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 19,278 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDMO opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $439.17 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $74.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.93.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

