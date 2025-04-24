143,467 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBTFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 143,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 1.39% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth $102,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $39.50 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $404.88 million, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

