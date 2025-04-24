16,502 Shares in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 37.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,754,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,973 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 7,659.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 95,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 94,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 953,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 48,772 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 255,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 60,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMG. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Valentin Blavatnik sold 28,230 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $1,000,753.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,958.80. The trade was a 29.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Matusch sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $40,248.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,802.01. This trade represents a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,333 shares of company stock worth $1,072,432 in the last three months. 72.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

WMG stock opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 79.01% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

About Warner Music Group

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

