170,425 Shares in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 170,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. LongView Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Bayshore Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

