177,377 Shares in Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 177,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.57% of Immuneering at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Immuneering by 21.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Immuneering Stock Performance

Shares of IMRX opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. Immuneering Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.25.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts predict that Immuneering Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Immuneering Profile

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

