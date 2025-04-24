18,200 Shares in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period.

Shares of NUBD stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

