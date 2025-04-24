18,392 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Moller Wealth Partners grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 1,000,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,709,000 after purchasing an additional 471,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.11. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $32.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

