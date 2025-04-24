19,158 Shares in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE) Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Get Capital Group International Equity ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 1,088.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 69,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 453,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 79,475 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

CGIE opened at $29.71 on Thursday. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The company has a market cap of $446.84 million, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average of $28.84.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.