293,559 Shares in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 293,559 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.62% of PROS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PROS by 345.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 184,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PROS by 570.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 338,158 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PROS by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,516,000 after buying an additional 172,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROS by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $149,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,304.56. This represents a 7.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PROS from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on PROS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.15). Research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

