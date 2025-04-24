344,243 Shares in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 344,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,031,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,508,000 after buying an additional 8,402,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,509,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,024,000 after acquiring an additional 315,897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,078,000 after purchasing an additional 143,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 1,386.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,360 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,252,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 200,763 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SOUN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 138,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $1,400,061.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,764,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782,793.28. This represents a 7.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 27,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $274,368.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 768,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,783.30. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,726. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOUN opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 2.73.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

