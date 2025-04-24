37,127 Shares in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 37,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,586,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARLO shares. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

ARLO stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.84 million, a PE ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 9,007 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $105,021.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 602,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,024,660.28. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 157,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $1,689,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,558,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,375,147.50. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,017,441 shares of company stock valued at $11,448,097. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

