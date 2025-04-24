390,554 Shares in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 390,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 66,747 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 288.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 62,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 45,739 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of CLB opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $564.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.99. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CLB. Citigroup raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

