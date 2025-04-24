52,948 Shares in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.29% of Addus HomeCare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,293,000 after purchasing an additional 75,409 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 355,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,593,000 after buying an additional 78,835 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 346,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after buying an additional 21,266 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 695.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,643,000 after buying an additional 248,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 208,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,143,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $98.86 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $88.96 and a 1-year high of $136.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADUS shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Addus HomeCare

About Addus HomeCare

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.