Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 764.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKRO. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,000,000. This trade represents a 25.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 9,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $343,957.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,738.94. The trade was a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 341,309 shares of company stock valued at $15,863,578 and have sold 287,458 shares valued at $13,689,886. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of -0.18.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

