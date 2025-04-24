Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.1% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Amazon.com worth $180,637,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 38,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $273.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.56.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $1,290,770.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,265,436.64. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $180.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.11 and a 200-day moving average of $207.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

