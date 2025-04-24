Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Angel Oak Income ETF worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,234,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,008,000 after buying an additional 203,866 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its position in Angel Oak Income ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 1,184,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,382,000 after acquiring an additional 116,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,007,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 289,870 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 772,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 570,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period.

CARY stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. Angel Oak Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.0879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

