Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.67.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASND

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ASND stock opened at $158.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.53. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $111.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.64. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,112,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,392,221,000 after purchasing an additional 402,316 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,103,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,538,000 after purchasing an additional 114,167 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,450,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $612,689,000 after buying an additional 39,309 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,380,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $602,910,000 after buying an additional 193,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,183,000 after buying an additional 753,859 shares during the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.