Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,803 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banc of California by 1,446.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,754,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43,730,207 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,393,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,377,000 after buying an additional 3,953,380 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 1,159.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 479,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 441,814 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,281,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,270,000 after acquiring an additional 221,125 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $1,343,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Banc of California from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Banc of California from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.73.

Banc of California Price Performance

BANC stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.85. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $18.08.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Banc of California had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

About Banc of California

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.