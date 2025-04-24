Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.22. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $81.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.42.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $302.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

