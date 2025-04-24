Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,908 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in WaFd were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in WaFd by 112.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WaFd by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.79. WaFd, Inc has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $38.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.17 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities research analysts expect that WaFd, Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. WaFd’s payout ratio is 40.75%.

WAFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WaFd presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

