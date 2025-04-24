Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,295 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rovida Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,789,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $28,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,719,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,301,000 after buying an additional 701,216 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $15,631,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 329.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KTOS. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $197,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 288,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,502,703.52. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $232,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,118,686.76. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,168 shares of company stock worth $2,525,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

