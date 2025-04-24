Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Buys 530 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.3% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,965,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,358 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,501,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $667,278,000 after buying an additional 640,840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,326,576,000 after buying an additional 1,285,897 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 88.4% during the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 21,461 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $102.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.01.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

