BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Position Trimmed by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 162,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter.

DSM stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $28,863.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,146,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,201,400.68. This represents a 0.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

