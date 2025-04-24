Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 211.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 73,399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 118,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 570.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $39.96.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

