Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 800.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 34,046 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 11.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,502,000 after purchasing an additional 51,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,579,000 after buying an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after buying an additional 47,171 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

NYSE:CCS opened at $59.83 on Thursday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $108.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.67.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.38). Century Communities had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $903.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

