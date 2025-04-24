Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,298 Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,028,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,417,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,281,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,421,000 after buying an additional 316,754 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,616,000 after buying an additional 269,896 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,104,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BPMC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.95.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $85.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.12. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. Analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $296,661.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,167.40. The trade was a 14.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $216,075.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,655.32. This trade represents a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Further Reading

