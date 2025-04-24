Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,222 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SFNC. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday.

Simmons First National Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SFNC opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.28%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

