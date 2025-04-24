Corps Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Corps Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,371 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.3% of Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $374.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.70. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $509.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

