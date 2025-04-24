DA Davidson Comments on Banner’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANR)

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Banner in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Banner’s current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. Banner had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $159.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BANR. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Banner from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Banner Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. Banner has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.08.

Banner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 10,213.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 634,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,371,000 after buying an additional 628,426 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,701,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,619,000 after acquiring an additional 373,037 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $10,023,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 398,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 114,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $6,075,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

