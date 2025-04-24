Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 823.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enova International were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 672.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Enova International by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENVA shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on Enova International from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Enova International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Enova International from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

ENVA opened at $94.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.35. Enova International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.46 and a 52-week high of $117.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a current ratio of 9.52.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.08. Enova International had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 19.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 25,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $2,997,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,855 shares in the company, valued at $18,157,107.50. The trade was a 14.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Joseph Lee sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $53,048.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,603.92. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,188 shares of company stock worth $3,559,693. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

