Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 19,237 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 88,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 61,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 6.8% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WU shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

