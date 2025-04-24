Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 60,125 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 148,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 621.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 80,433 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Lorena Anabel Ramsay sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,376.37. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

View Our Latest Report on DFH

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

DFH opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.95. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

About Dream Finders Homes

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.