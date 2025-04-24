Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.41 Million Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,454,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,712,000 after purchasing an additional 59,170 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 383.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,140,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,536,000 after buying an additional 1,697,443 shares in the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,350,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.