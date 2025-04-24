Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cable One alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Cable One in the third quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cable One by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $825.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $420.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Cable One Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $258.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.94 and a 1 year high of $437.00. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.00.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.02 per share, with a total value of $244,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,607.68. This represents a 21.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Profile

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.